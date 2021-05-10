Trinayani May 10th May 2021 Written Update: Jasmine Attempts To Kill Nayani

Trinayani May Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode begins with Nayani following her sister in the Forest. Nayani tells her that she doesn’t know anything about this Forest but her sister asks her to follow so she does. They are being followed by Jasmine who was behind Nayani to Kill her. She keeps following Nayani who is following her sister.

Durga descends down the stairs and sees Haas pacing in the hall. She calls her but she didn’t hear so she goes to her and asks her as to why she is pacing here and there to which Haas tells her that she is thinking as to how to make a Medicine for Corona, Durga tells her to Sanitize her hands and always wear a mask. She asks her about Jasmine to which Haas tells her that she is Dead after seeing Vishal and Nayani going to HoneyMoon. And then irritatingly tells her that she doesn’t know and she doesn’t care, then wishes that she committed Suicide. Durga leaves from there scolding herself for even asking Haas about Jasmine.

Jasmine keeps following Nayani and standing near a Tree, she aims the arrow towards her wishing to hear her scream, She was about to Kill her but the arrow gets into the tree. She was about to move but her foot gets stuck in the roots. She tries to free herself but it becomes more complicated. Vishal on the other side is searching for his Wife in the Forest. Jasmine panics hearing his voice as he will doubt her if he sees her there.

Scene shifts to Home where Haas sees parsu climibing the stairs fast. She wonders seeing him. He goes to his sister’s room. He was about to tell her something but then closes the door for Privacy. Haas who was about to go inside to hear their talks gets irritated and leaves from there searching for a better spot to listen them clearly. After searching, she stands near a window where she can clearly hear and see everything. Parsu tells her that Gangadhar Uncle has been released last Month second date. His sister tells him that, they already know that. He tells her that, these all the unfortunate or scary things are happening with her, only after he has been released. He calls him uncle but she calls him in a respectful way as if calling her husband. Haas wonders about the relationship between the three. As parsu said this, she decides to catch Gangadhar and swears to not spare him. Haas wonders as to why they have problem with Gayathri’s Servant.

On the other hand, Vishal is still searching for Nayani and Jasmine is still struggling to get out of the trap. She sees him closer and hides behind the tree. After calling Nayani for sometime, he leaves to search for her more.

Her Sister says, there is no Human Beings here but there is a Heart here, Heart of her Mother In Law. She sees a Mangalsutra struck on the Tree and a past incident of Gayathri locking something in a small box is shown. Nayani gets shocked seeing the Mangalsutra. While at home, Sugandha makes coffe for Puli Bava and gives it to him. She snatches the half drank coffee and drinks it, then feels nauseous and leaves from there. Puli wonders as to why she vomited, Is it because of drinking her own coffee or for drinking his split. The Screen Freezes On His Face.