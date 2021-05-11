Trinayani May 11th May 2021 Written Update: Gayathri’s Garland falls on Thilottama

Trinayani May Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Sugandha running away from puli to vomit. Scene shifts to Forest where Nayani is asking her sister sudha, how to know as to why she is here. Sudha asks her to know herself and asks her to keep her hand inside the Anthill. She gets scared hearing this and sees a Snake coming out of it and asks her how can she when her husband is living for her and says he will be shattered if something happens to her.

Sudha asks her to step forward as she can’t waste the Time, she tells her that she won’t be able to stay near a Snake God anymore and disappears from there asking her to step forward. Nayani thinks that even Gayathri asked her to step forward and decides to do as said. She asks the Snake whether He is okay with her keeping her hand inside the Anthill to which the Snake hisses.

Scene shifts to Vishal who is searching for his Wife and getting worried. He gets scared and says he won’t be able to Live without her if something happens to her and asks her not to make him Cry. He says he don’t know the route and gets worried for her, still searching for her.

On the other hand Jasmine is still struggling when she gets a call from Durandhara. She asks her about her where abouts, to which she says she is here to Die. Durandhara says Hasini’s words are coming true and asks her about her where abouts so that they can get her after her Death. Jasmine gets irritated and asks her to leave her alone to Die her Death and cuts the call. Durandhara scolds herself for even calling her.

Nayani is now close to the Anthill and everytime she comes forward Snake hisses in anger. She gets scared and folding her hands requests him. She asks him to let her keep her hand inside the Anthill to know what is inside and not to hurt her as she can’t let go of the efforts to waste and also if something happens to her, her husband will be shattered. She asks him to atleast show what is inside his Anthill. The Snake goes inside hearing her Plea. She wonders whether he is okay with her keeping her hand inside or he went to bring the thing out.

Scene shifts to the Mansion where the wind is blowing unusually faster. Parsu who was descending the stairs is not able to face the speed, he sees his sister descending. He calls out for everyone. Everyone is worried. The GrandMa asks them to close the windows to which Hasini says they are closed. Jagdish says may be Gayathri is coming. Durandhara asks him to stay silent as Thilottama slapped Nayani for saying that.

Out of Nowhere the Garland from Gayathri’s photo comes and fall on Thilottama, everyone gets shocked. Jagdish says may be Gayathri is going to take her with her and leaves from there clapping happily. Thilottama who was sitting with her brother worried, shares her worries with her brother who tells her that she has been Married twice and saw everything but he didn’t and he don’t want to Die. Durandhara comes there and ridicules such Superstitions and asks them to chill. Thilottama let’s go of the matter and decides to catch Gangadhar.

Jasmine was trying to free herself, a man comes there and tells her she won’t be able to release herself but he can come to her and goes to her. She looks at him scared and tries to scare him. The Screen freezes on her face.