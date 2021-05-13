ENTERTAINMENT

Trinayani May 13th May 2021 Written Update: Vishal gets Romantic

Episode begins with Nayani sitting on her knees and Apologising to the Snake. She tells him that it was unintentional. She tells him that her Husband’s name is Vishal which means Shiva himself and if he harms him then it means he harmed Shiva. She then asks the Snake to bite her forwarding her hand. Vishal asks her not to be stupid. While Jasmine is still searching for them.

The Snake goes into the Anthill, Vishal proposes to leave but she stops him asking him to wait. The Snake comes back with a Key and gives it to Nayani. Vishal gets amazed seeing this. He expresses his amazement to her and tells her it is a Miracle. He asks her to throw the Key but she ties it in her Pallu. Jasmine sees this and wonders as what is she tying in her Pallu. Vishal takes Nayani with him and Jasmine follows them.

Suvada is writing a Love Letter for Puli. She asks him to not Write the letter but if he Loves her then he should come and Kiss her. She shies away seeing the letter and goes behind Puli who is talking on Phone and descending the stairs. She calls out to him but he didn’t listen. She throws the Paper at him making it into a ball but he didn’t see it.

Suvada is disappointed. Hasini comes there and sees Suvada there. Both are on the opposite side of the stairs. As Suvada takes a step, Hasini follows it. She then sees the Paper and is fast enough to take it. She looks at Suvada with the Paper and asks her whether it is hers. She nods in yes. Hasina denies to give the Paper and Suvada leaves from there. Hasini gets shocked Reading the Paper.

Vishal is closing Nayani’s eyes bring her into a secluded place. He stops her at one point and removes his hands from her eyes asking her to open her eyes. She asks him to come infront of her wanting to see him first as it is already Minutes she has seen him. Jasmine is there watching everything. She gets irritated.

Vishal comes infront of her. She looks at him. He brings her forward. She asks him what it is for that he has bring her here. He tells her that he is here to propose her and in this The Love God Manmadhudu may also come to bless them. She asks him what is propose and who is Manmadhudu. Jasmine who was watching this curses her Fate and says Nayani is acting all innocent.

Vishal laughts at her question and tells her that she will soon get to know. He turns on the lights and she gets surprised seeing the decoration. She looks at the decorations mesmerised. He is happy with her reaction. Jasmine is cursing her Fate having to witness their Romance. Nayani tells him to do whatever he wants with her. He brings a bouquet for her and tucks a flower in her hair. Jasmine vows to ruin the proposal. The Screen Freezes on Nayani and Vishal.

