Trinayani May 17th May 2021 Written Update: Nayani gives a befitting reply to Durandhara

Episode begins with Nayani tying the key in her Pallu when Durandhara comes there. She gets tensed seeing her. Durandhara taunts her asking about their Night and says that Nayani has trapped Vishal and provoked him to be with her. She continues taunting her but Nayani says they have enjoyed a lot and if she would have been there then she would have seen it with her eyes. She says Durandhara can’t enjoy as her husband is not here. She gives befitting replies to Durandhara which angers her. She leaves from there in anger while Nayani thinks that she won’t let her humiliate her.

Vishal talks with his Mother and tells her what happened in the Forest. He tells her how amazing Nayani is and how much he likes her.

Thilottama shouts at parsu in anger for trying to touch Gangayya’s beard to know whether it is real. She asks him not to do anything stupid as it will get them caught. She later tells him to be careful and says if he gets her caught she will Kill him.

Nayani is folding the clothes and talking with her Parrot when sumana comes there and taunts her saying she is always busy in work not concentrating on her relationship with Vishal. She tells her to live with him in the same room and enjoy with her. She later argues with the Parrot who is taunting her and making fun of her. Sumana complaints to Nayani. Nayani asks them to stop arguing and when she asks her about her first night with Vishal she gets angry and tells her that it will happen when it is supposed to and leaves from there. Parrot asks her to get Married to which she says she will get Married to Millionaire like Nayani and leaves from there.

Durandhara comes into the hall and curses Nayani for her behaviour. Jasmine asks her about this and she tells her that she was asking Nayani about the night but she taunted her. She vows to teach her a lesson once she gets a chance. Jasmine tells her that nothing has happened between them and she will soon get to knowing what is Nayani upto.

Nayani goes to Vishal who is busy in a video call. He asks the person to send the email again as he haven’t received it yet and tells him to book the AC Bus for the crew. Nayani sees this and wonders. He cuts the call and asks Nayani as what she is thinking. She asks him whether is it possible to talk on video too, he tells her it is and it made easy for the people to see and talk with eachother who stay far away. She asks him is it possible to record a call. He tells her it is in some cases. She asks him is it possible to record what’s happening and he says it is. She then remembers her vision where Jasmine recorded Thilottama and Parsu’s words. He asks her about it. She tells him that the record is in Jasmine’s Phone. The Screen Freezes On Vishal And Nayani’s Face.