Trinayani May 19th May 2021 Written Update: Jasmine and Durandhara is Suspicious of Nayani

Trinayani May 19th May 2021 Written Update on JustShowbiz.net

Episode begins eigh Thilottama thanking Jasmine and asking her to ignore Parsu as he is an idiot. She asks Jasmine to ask her before she takes her photo or shoots her video. Jasmine thinks that she has dubbed the video and will use the real one in Future in her favour to use them.

Nayani is thinking about the video and all that happened. She is still suspicious and thinks as to why did she shoot it in secret when there is nothing wrong in it. And if it was all good then why did Goddess Vishalakshi show her the vision. Vishal comes to her and sees her lost in thoughts. He tells her that there was nothing wrong in the video and she misled him. She tells him that his Mother asked her to look carefully into it. Vishal asks her to stop overthinking and he won’t be able to do anything in Future if she does anything wrong other than standing and watching the scene and leaves from there.

Jasmine is thinking about Nayani and is suspicious as to how she got to know about her shooting the video when she was careful enough to hide herself. Durandhara comes to her and asks her about her suspicion. Jasmine tells her that she doubts that Nayani knows some Magic otherwise how would she know about her shooting the video as she was very careful while shooting it. Durandhara ridicules her. Jasmine is still strong on her point. She tells her she already told her about her tying something in her Pallu. Durandhara says may be cc camera or a recorder. Jasmine says We should know about it and that leave from there.

Nayani is cutting vegetables while chatting with Hasini who is telling her about her cooking channel. She reads out the comments to her which says how her cooking helped them to get rid of their Mother In Law. Nayani gets shocked and later laughs. Jasmine comes with Durandhara to her and asks them about their discussion as they seem serious. Hasini taunts her saying even fun batter between sisters looks like a serious discussion to her. Durandhara is trying to open the tie of her Pallu while Nayani and Hasini are giving befitting replies to both Jasmine and Durandhara. Jasmine taunts Nayani saying even if she is queen she will behave like a Maid which Nayani ignores royally. Durandhara succeeds in opening the tie and few leaves falls from her pallu. Nayani tells them, They are from Goddess Vishalakshi Pooja and it will save her Husband from every problem if she ties them in her Pallu. Jasmine mocks Durandhara while she leaves from there with Jasmine. Hasini asks whether she did it intentionally to which Nayani agrees.

Thilottama is Suspicious of Jasmine as she is thinking as to when did they talk good about Gayathri. Parsu agrees and tells her that they were thinking to Kill Vishal for his Property. Thilottama tells him to take slow steps toward their Goal.

Nayani takes a box and then removes the Key from the anklet and keeps staring at it. The Screen Freezes On Nayani’s Face.