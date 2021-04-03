TRIP Tamil Movie World Television Premiere Channel Name, Timing, Review, Cast, Story!

Another much-awaited and interesting movie is all set to make your Sunday more special. Sun TV is coming up with the brand new Tamil language movie “Trip” which was originally released on February 05, 2021, in theatres and got immense response from the viewers. Now, the movie is ready for its World Television Premiere on Sun TV. The movie is scheduled to come on April 04, 2021, on Sun TV. This channel is mainly known for South Indian serials. The channel welcomes religious serials and also comes up with movies on weekends. This time, the channel is all set to excite its viewers with the Tamil movie.

TRIP Tamil Movie World Television Premiere

The movie is produced by E Praveen Kumar and A Viswanathan under the production house Sai Film Studios directed by Dennis Manjunath. The cinematography and written by Udhayashankar G. and Dennis Manjunath respectively. Editing credit goes to Deepak S Dwarkanath. The music composed by Siddhu Kumar. Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Sunaina are playing the lead roles in the movie. The movie has been released theatrically on 05 February 2021.

Star Cast Name of “Trip”

Laxmi Priya

Athulya Chandra

Nancy Jennifer

Kallori Vinoth

Rajendran

Praveen Kumar

Sunainaa

Karunakaran

Yogi Babu

If we talk about the plot of the movie, the movie revolves around a group of friends who started tracking in a dense forest where they collide with two unknown people. They misjudge them by considering them serial killers but in real, the killers are someone else. The movie containing a very interesting and unique story that connects the viewers. Apart from the story, Yogi Babu’s magical acting will amaze you. He is all set to amaze his fans with his acting skills.

If we talk about the reviews of the films, The movie has got mixed reactions from the viewers and critics. Some of the people appreciate the movie and actors as well. Mainly, the movie is inspired by the movie “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil” and “Wrong Turn” which are Hollywood movies. The movie is very interesting and entertaining as all the actors have performed really well. Watch the movie on the Sun TV channel on April 04, 2021 (Tomorrow) at 03:30 PM. Bookmark our sites to catch all the latest updates.