ENTERTAINMENT

TRIP Tamil Movie World Television Premiere Channel Name, Timing, Review, Cast, Story!

Avatar
By
Posted on
TRIP Tamil Movie

Another much-awaited and interesting movie is all set to make your Sunday more special. Sun TV is coming up with the brand new Tamil language movie “Trip” which was originally released on February 05, 2021, in theatres and got immense response from the viewers. Now, the movie is ready for its World Television Premiere on Sun TV. The movie is scheduled to come on April 04, 2021, on Sun TV. This channel is mainly known for South Indian serials. The channel welcomes religious serials and also comes up with movies on weekends. This time, the channel is all set to excite its viewers with the Tamil movie.

TRIP Tamil Movie

TRIP Tamil Movie World Television Premiere

The movie is produced by E Praveen Kumar and A Viswanathan under the production house Sai Film Studios directed by Dennis Manjunath. The cinematography and written by Udhayashankar G. and Dennis Manjunath respectively. Editing credit goes to Deepak S Dwarkanath. The music composed by Siddhu Kumar. Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Sunaina are playing the lead roles in the movie. The movie has been released theatrically on 05 February 2021.

Star Cast Name of “Trip”

  • Laxmi Priya
  • Athulya Chandra
  • Nancy Jennifer
  • Kallori Vinoth
  • Rajendran
  • Praveen Kumar
  • Sunainaa
  • Karunakaran
  • Yogi Babu

If we talk about the plot of the movie, the movie revolves around a group of friends who started tracking in a dense forest where they collide with two unknown people. They misjudge them by considering them serial killers but in real, the killers are someone else. The movie containing a very interesting and unique story that connects the viewers. Apart from the story, Yogi Babu’s magical acting will amaze you. He is all set to amaze his fans with his acting skills.

If we talk about the reviews of the films, The movie has got mixed reactions from the viewers and critics. Some of the people appreciate the movie and actors as well. Mainly, the movie is inspired by the movie “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil” and “Wrong Turn” which are Hollywood movies. The movie is very interesting and entertaining as all the actors have performed really well. Watch the movie on the Sun TV channel on April 04, 2021 (Tomorrow) at 03:30 PM. Bookmark our sites to catch all the latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
562
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
543
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
524
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
519
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
517
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
507
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
486
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
470
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
463
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
448
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top