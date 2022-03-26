triple h retirement: Paul Levesque or Triple H retires full time from professional wrestling due to a bad heart condition

Last year, he battled viral pneumonia and suffered a heart attack. He didn’t believe he would make it. Triple H’s real name is Paul Levesque, and he is a living legend. Triple H is a 14-time world champion and made his WWE debut in 1995.

He said he would never wrestle again. Levesque is the executive vice president of WWE and said he had a defibrillator in his chest. He even joked that it would not be nice to see him on live television.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the year 2019 along with his 1990 group DX or D-Generation X. His achievements include a two-time winner at the Royal Rumble, five Intercontinental Championships, and a five-time world heavyweight. the champion. The man from Connecticut and New Hampshire has been one of those…