LATEST

Trisha Starrer Raangi Movie OTT Release Date Will be Revealed Soon

Avatar
By
Posted on
Trisha Starrer Raangi Movie

Raangi is an upcoming Tamil language women-centric action-thriller starring Trisha and Anaswara Rajan within the main roles. The movie is directed by M. Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Lyca Productions. The movie was scheduled to get launched in 2020 however bought postponed because of COVID 19 outbreak. Try the discharge particulars under.

Raangi Film OTT Launch Date:

Now it looks like the movie has bought a brand new path for the discharge as it’s being reported that Raangi will probably be launched on the OTT Platform because the state of affairs exterior is terrible as a result of COVID 19 Pandemic. The official affirmation of the discharge date is awaited. We hope the movie unit will quickly give an replace in regards to the launch date for this much-awaited movie.

This lady-oriented movie was launched within the yr 2019. Distinguished director AR Murugadoss has written the story and dialogues for the movie. The movie’s soundtrack was composed by C Sathya whereas Shakthi and Subarak steered cinematography and enhancing for the movie.

Trisha Starrer Raangi Movie

The makers launched the teaser of Raangi in December 2019. Trisha was seen taking part in an intense position and in addition dealing with weapons. This long-awaited movie was shot in a number of places, together with Chennai, Trichi, Uzbekistan. The Buzz is that the main actress Trisha has discovered to trip a Bullet for the movie and carried out the stunts by herself.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
44
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
42
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
39
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top