Trisha Starrer Raangi Movie OTT Release Date Will be Revealed Soon

Raangi is an upcoming Tamil language women-centric action-thriller starring Trisha and Anaswara Rajan within the main roles. The movie is directed by M. Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Lyca Productions. The movie was scheduled to get launched in 2020 however bought postponed because of COVID 19 outbreak. Try the discharge particulars under.

Now it looks like the movie has bought a brand new path for the discharge as it’s being reported that Raangi will probably be launched on the OTT Platform because the state of affairs exterior is terrible as a result of COVID 19 Pandemic. The official affirmation of the discharge date is awaited. We hope the movie unit will quickly give an replace in regards to the launch date for this much-awaited movie.

This lady-oriented movie was launched within the yr 2019. Distinguished director AR Murugadoss has written the story and dialogues for the movie. The movie’s soundtrack was composed by C Sathya whereas Shakthi and Subarak steered cinematography and enhancing for the movie.

The makers launched the teaser of Raangi in December 2019. Trisha was seen taking part in an intense position and in addition dealing with weapons. This long-awaited movie was shot in a number of places, together with Chennai, Trichi, Uzbekistan. The Buzz is that the main actress Trisha has discovered to trip a Bullet for the movie and carried out the stunts by herself.