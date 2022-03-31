A jury has acquitted the son of Australian rugby league and union legend Wendell Sellar of raping and injuring a drunk woman via a social media app.

Tristan Sellar, 23, faced a NSW District Court trial in March after the woman said she did not remember him having oral, vaginal and anal sex in 2020.

After retiring to consider a verdict at about 1 p.m. on Thursday, the jurors reached their unanimous decision after two hours and 20 minutes and ruled not guilty to two serious sexual assault charges, Mr. was killed along with the sailor.

The court was told during the trial that the woman and the sailor met on the social networking app Instagram in 2019, when he was following in his father’s footsteps and starting the NRL for St.