Trivikram Direction Junior NTR Milo Ivaru Koteswarudu Teaser

Trivikram Direction Junior NTR Milo Ivaru Koteswarudu Teaser
Trivikram Direction Junior NTR Milo Ivaru Koteswarudu Teaser

Young tiger Junior NTR All MEK-Meelo Evaru is set to return with the upcoming season of Koteeswarudu. As per the latest report, the actor has started shooting for the game show at Annapurna Studios. Junior NTR fans and followers cannot wait to see him back on the small screen.

If the news is to be believed, the makers of the show MEK have given polite remuneration to the actor for hosting the show by the TV channel. Sources say that Junior NTR shot for the teaser of Meelo Ivaru Koteswarudu – the teaser of MEK and MEK at Annapurna Studios has been worn by none other than creative and talented filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The first teaser of the MEK show is expected to air very soon.

Sources say that Junior NTR MEK will host 60 episodes of the show. Junior NTR is receiving a large amount to host the event. He earlier hosted ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ season one. It is known that Tarak’s hosting skills and chit-chat with the audience was highly appreciated during his debut on the small screen for season one Telugu of Bigg Boss.

Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu- MEK is the Telugu version of the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s successful television series Kaun Banega Crorepati.

