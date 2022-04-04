Troglio’s clear phrase after San Lorenzo’s draw against Atlético Tucumán

Pedro Troglio spoke after San Lorenzo’s draw against Atlético Tucumán and expressed his team’s urgency to score three points.

Pedro troglio spoke at a press conference after the draw against Atlético Tucumán for League Cup date 8 and highlighted San Lorenzo’s need to win. “Today the only thing that is needed is to win. If you don’t win, it’s useless,” said the coach.

Troglio explained that San Lorenzo had a chance to win the match, but were unable to finish it. Furthermore, he spoke of its continuation and said: “I always have answers. But I insist that the only thing that would leave me alone was winning.”



