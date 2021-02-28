Trolled meena

Mohan Lal Enacted Dirshyam 2 Receiving immense positive reviews from audiences and critics from every corner. However, netizens are trolling actress Meena, the lead lady of Drishm 2, in the movie Drishyam 2. Film lovers have criticized Meena’s entire look in the film, in which she plays a middle-aged Malayali playing housewife. During a media chat, Jethu Joseph talked about trolling actress Meena and revealed that she agrees with netizens.

Trolls has stated that Meena sports bright lipstick and blows dry hair even in scenes where her character undergoes the worst mental trauma.

Director Jethu Joseph said that he himself hinted to Meena that he was also trolled in the drishm. And her character in Drishyam 2 also required a de-glam look, but she was upset and did not agree with his idea and even got upset when she sported a de-glamorous look. Emphasized. Meena said that she was not comfortable with the de glamorous look.

Jethu Joseph, who believes that the actor’s comfort is the most important factor behind a good performance, ultimately has to agree with Meena’s decision.

Director Jethu Joseph is now planning to start shooting for the upcoming film Drushyam 2, a Telugu remake of Drishm 2, very soon.