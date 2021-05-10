ENTERTAINMENT

Trollers said – ‘Shoaib is having fun on Deepika’s money’, the actress gave a befitting reply

There is no doubt that Deepika Kakkar is a great actress. Her husband Shoaib Hai is a popular on-screen duo between the two, but is also one of the favorite pair off-screen. Nowadays both are uploading funny blogs on YouTube. Amidst all this, Sasural Simar Ka is back on TV due to which Deepika Kakkar had to leave the house for shooting. Many people did not like this and started commenting on Shoaib in the comments section of the blog.

Seeing this, both Deepika and Shoaib have now stopped talking to Trolls. In fact, Deepika and Shoaib told the troll a terrible lie through the video. You can see that Shoaib had earlier expressed concern over the critical condition of the corona virus in this video. In the video, he said, “It is becoming epidemic and dangerous”. At the same time, Shoaib said that he is also working on a project in the epidemic and since many people are involved with his project, if work is stopped, his livelihood will be affected.

Meanwhile, Deepika said, “Some people are trolling her husband, Shoaib and her family, saying that they are sending Deepika out to work and that Shoaib is enjoying Deepika’s money.” They are the kind of people who use profanity and dirty language online. At the same time, Deepika said that working after marriage is her own choice and her husband respects the decision of the actress.

