Trophy panic spreads from Holly Willoughby during dance ceremony on Ice winner Regan Gascoigne

There was an almost unwelcome trophy disaster for the newly crowned Dancing on Ice winner Regan Gascoigne, when he and Karina Manta were declared champions.

Going to the finals of the ITV show on Sunday, Gazza’s son was the red hot favorite to win over the bookies and proved them right as he and Karina put on some dazzling performances on the night. Regan and fellow Dancing on Ice finalists Brendan Cole and Kimberly Wyatt opened their account with a showcase skate, which all earned a full 40 from the judges.

Regan and Karina paired up with a Mary Poppins-themed routine for Step In Time, before reprising their high-scoring Barnum number for Round Two a few weeks ago. After Kimberly finished third, both Regan and Brendan went on to skate Boleros, as seen by Torville and Dean, 38…