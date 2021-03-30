Trouble on Instagram: Did Madonna Photoshop herself in this promo pic? – Film Daily

When someone mentions Madonna, we remember her vampire-esque, age-defying appearance and tantalizing dance moves. However, one person in the world right now remembers a completely different image of the pop diva when mentioned – Madonna’s face photoshopped on her body and posted on the singer’s official Instagram.

Yes, we made several confused noises too. However, it allegedly stands to be true as TikToker Amelia Goldie came out with her side of the story on TikTok earlier this week to reveal one particularly dubious post on Madonna’s Instagram from six years ago.

The TikTok video clip that racked up over two million views by user @/ameliamgoldie said, “When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it’s actually your body (I’m not joking).” Immediately, this piece of information caught the attention of netizens & fans alike causing them to dig deeper. Read on to find out the full story behind Madonna’s fishy Instagram post.

@ameliamgoldie When Madonna photoshops her face onto your body (never thought that’d be a sentence I’d say) #ohno #madonna ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

#RebelHeart

In 2015, Madonna was busy promoting her thirteenth (omg?!) studio album titled Rebel Heart and during the promo, a photo of the musician looking unusually odd was posted to her Instagram. The bizarre post’s caption read, “I look Kewl………❤️#rebelheart.”

As Amelia Goldie has revealed on her TikTok, the six-year post on Madonna’s official Instagram – which still happens to be undeleted as of March, 2021 – consisted of Madonna’s face photoshopped on the alleged body of Goldie.

Some fans found the stunt hilarious and suggested in the comments the alleged editing job looked like a “low rent photoshop”. Meanwhile, others felt the need to call out Madonna under the Instagram post to acknowledge Goldie and possibly credit her.

Around the time the photo was originally posted, the TikToker’s story was published in a magazine under the headline “Madonna stole my body.” Goldie revealed in an Instagram comment on a personal post that she sold the magazine the original photo and ultimately, not letting her repost it on her account. However, there exists a black & white comparison of the two photos from 2015 on Goldie’s Instagram.

Goldie’s reaction

The twenty-eight-year-old TikToker told BuzzFeed she initially “thought it was a joke” when she saw the alleged photoshop fail. “Then [I] realized it wasn’t because it was [posted on] her official account,” Goldie said.

Amelia Goldie also mentioned how she had tried to reach out to Madonna and/or her social media team more than once. “I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice [but] to no response,” the TikToker added.

However, Amelia Goldie proceeded to be real about the whole ordeal by saying, “I think if you’re going to play somebody else’s body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!”

When asked what her response would be if she managed to get in contact with the pop diva, the TikToker cooly answered, “I [would] definitely laugh and say I’m flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!”

Public response

Since going viral on social media, Amelia Goldie also revealed how she received “thousands of comments” on her TikTok & Instagram. “I’ve been told it’s a great ‘party flex,’ which makes me laugh. I told it at a job interview and they loved it.”

Neither Madonna nor her team appear to have ever responded to the controversy but since the story went viral on TikTok, people have been criticizing the sixty-two-year-old in the comment section of the Rebel Heart-promoting Instagram post.

“Ridiculous! Pay up to the real owner of that body and stop lying! I now don’t trust any of your other pictures!!” wrote, understandably, one enraged fan while many others called the singer “a thief.”

One particular netizen identified the original source of the pop singer’s face from the Instagram post – it was of when Madonna attended the red carpet of the 2013 Met Gala.