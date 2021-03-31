Troubled by falling hair, these Ayurvedic tips will work – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Today, most people are facing many hair-related problems due to increasing stress and changes in eating habits. These problems include hair fall, hair becoming white, dandruff, thinning of hair, double-mouthed hair, baldness, scalp diseases, etc. If you are also troubled by one of these problems then try these Ayurvedic tips.

During Ayurvedic medicine, use hair products that contain natural ingredients such as aloe vera, bhringraj, grape seed. Apart from this, while making changes in lifestyle, include protein, vitamin rich things in your diet and also get complete sleep.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a natural anti-dandruff agent. Grap seed has effective anti-dandruff and anti-microbial properties.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera moisturizes hair and scalp as well as nourishes them. Palash strengthens the hair. Bhringraj gives good texture to the hair.

Honey-

Honey is considered to be a mine of virtues and an elixir for the body due to its medicinal properties. It also cures many serious diseases and relieves hair problems. Mixing egg with honey is also good for hair health.

olive oil-

Olive oil works to make hair shiny and healthy. For this, heat olive oil and make a paste of one teaspoon of honey and one teaspoon of cinnamon powder and apply it on the hair before bathing.

Mustard oil-

Heat the henna leaf in mustard oil. Applying cold hair to the hair helps in getting rid of hair breakage.

Hair massage

In Ayurveda, massage is considered to be very important to maintain hair health. In this case, massage the scalp thoroughly with coconut oil or almond oil.