Troubled Transmission Alley Officially Opened

Transmission Alley, Wellington’s long-awaited major motorway development, has officially opened in a ceremony on Wednesday morning.

A powry was held to bless the four-lane motorway, which is 27 km long and connects Kapiti Coast and Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday morning that the “engineering miracle” was “huge” for all kiwis.

“We have a route that will be used by generations to come.”

Ardern said traveling by the route is expected to cut travel time by about seven to 15 minutes for about 25,000 vehicles, which would equate to approximately 1,640 hours of productivity.

The road is expected to be opened to the public within 24 hours of this morning’s ceremony.

The project, which started in 2014, has missed several milestones since its original opening…