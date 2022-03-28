Troy Kotsur became the first deaf person to win an acting Oscar

As of tonight, Kotsur’s “Koda” co-star, Marlee Matlin, was the only deaf person to win an acting Oscar. She received the Gold Plated Best Actress Statue for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987.

Seeing him in that film, when she was 17 and raised in Arizona, the son of a police officer, gave Kotsur the confidence to pursue a career in acting, she said in interviews. His career has not been easy. Kotsura flourished on stage, but her “Koda” prior television and film credits have been modest, with guest appearances in a TV series here and an indie film there. (Fun fact: they helped create sign language that the Tuscan Raiders use in “The Mandalorian.”)

It is wonderful to be here on this journey. I can’t believe that I am here. Many thanks to all the members…

