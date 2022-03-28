Troy Kotsur became the first deaf person to win an Oscar for ‘Koda’

‘look at me Now. I did it.’

Actor Troy Kotsur uses sign language to express his gratitude on the global stage after he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film CODA. With this, Kotsur created history by becoming the first hearing-impaired person to win the coveted award and the second deaf actor to achieve the feat.

Kotsur surpassed the likes of actors such as Cody Smit-McPhee, JK Simmons and were nominated in the same category for “The Power of the Dog” and “Being the Ricardos” respectively. Not only this, ‘Koda’ also won the coveted ‘Best Film’ award, which garnered applause from the audience at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

‘This is our moment’

As per the Oscar tradition, the award was presented to Kotsur by…