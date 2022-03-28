Troy Kotsur becomes first deaf person to win 2022 Oscar

While Oscars 2022 made headlines for slapping Will Smith’s Chris Rock on stage, Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man, received an award for his role. coda And managed to make history at the Oscars.

Kotsur was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the first time along with other nominees including Ciaran Hinds, Jesse Plemons, JK Simmons and Cody Smit-McPhee.

Giving his acceptance speech, the actor said, “Many thanks to all the members of the Academy for recognizing my work.”

He expressed his disbelief to be recognized among a respected set of actors.

“It’s amazing to be here on this journey. I can’t believe I’m here,” Starr said.

The actor also paid tribute to his father in his acknowledgment…