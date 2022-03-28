Troy Kotsur declares ‘This is our moment!’ – ‘CODA’ creates history and Academy sets new accessibility record

“Koda” became the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win three historic Academy Awards for Best Picture. Troy Kotsur is the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar and only the second deaf actor to receive an Oscar, after Marlee Matlin, who won Best Actress for “Child of a Lesser God” in 1987. Sean Heder won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It was Heder and Kotsur’s first nomination and victory. Ultimately, Apple became the first streaming service to be awarded Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

When Kotsur received his award he paid tribute to the “stages of the deaf theatre”, where he had honed his craft. Kotsur concluded his emotional speech dedicating his victory to the deaf, coda, and disabled community, saying, “This is our moment!”

