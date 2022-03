Troy Kotsar accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in “CODA” at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US March 27, 2022. Reuters/Brian Snyder

Award Oscar 2022 This took place on Sunday, March 27, and was one of the categories that moved both attendees and audiences as “Best Supporting Actor” since Actor Troy Kotsur took home the gold statuette for his character in the movie CODA – an acronym for Hearing Child of Deaf Parents.

American actor creates history by becoming the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar, In the past three decades in 1947, 1986 and this 2022, only three disabled actors have won the award.

