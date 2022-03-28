Troy-Kotsur-Wins-Best-Supporting-Actor

Troy Kotsur wins Best Supporting Actor for CODA at Oscars 2022

coda actor troy kotsuro He made history on Sunday as he became the first deaf person to win an acting Oscar. Released on Apple TV+ in August last year, coda It won in all three of its nominated categories, becoming the first streaming film and the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win a Best Picture Oscar. In addition, the director cyan hedero Won for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In his acceptance speech, Kotsur thanked his father and hailed him. coda co-star Marley Matlin, who was not nominated. She has the honor of being the first deaf actress to win an Oscar, because children of a little god, Kotsur has said in interviews that seeing his performance in that film gave him the confidence to become a professional actor. his ex-coda Career was limited to television guests…

