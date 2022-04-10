Troy Parrot nets Marco Van Basten as equalizer in Crunch MK Dons clash

what a strike Marco Van Basten Troy parrot.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning lauded Troy Parrot, but stopped short of comparing the Dubliner’s draw to Marco van Basten’s iconic Euro 88 strike for the Netherlands.

Parrott drove home with a brilliant strike at AFC Wimbledon level as Dons fought to secure a point from a goal from behind.

The goal was the seventh league goal of the Irish international season from 37 games.

“I can’t compare it to Van Basten yet! ..”

Peeling the shoulder of his opposite number, Parrott blew his way home with a fully loaded ball.

And victory saw MK …