Troy Parrott felt he caught his incredible equalizing goal for MK Dons against Wimbledon on Saturday as “equally sweet” as his sensational late winner for Ireland against Lithuania.

Against Wimbledon in the 80th minute, Dean Levington bowled a ball into the box after a corner was cleared. It found the parrot who broke the volley into the net.

“I had a feeling he was going to put it in front of me,” said the parrot.

“I think we have a little bit of a connection in terms of it. When I saw it coming out, there was only one thing on my mind. It was good to have a goal, but we want to win every game.”

MK Dawns manager Liam Manning described it as a “moment of real quality”.

“Great technique, great finish,” Manning said.

“I thought we deserved to have something …