Troy Parrott is happy to play anywhere for the Republic of Ireland

Troy Parrott has told Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny that he will play wherever he wants as he tries to advance his international career.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to score a late, late winner in Tuesday night’s 1-0 friendly win over Lithuania, breaking out of jail against a team ranked 137th in the world in the process.

Parrott, who is currently on loan from Premier League Tottenham at MK Dons, has always regarded himself as a central striker, but was asked by Kenny to act as number 10, and he insists They are happy to play in whatever position they require. If it gets him on the team.