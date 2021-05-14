TRP List has a Big Surprise This Week !!

We are back with TRPs of the week and this time things are not the usual. There has been a shuffle in the things and we have some surprises in the list of Top 5 shows of the last week. Let’s dive in and have a look at who scored what.

5. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Managing to stay put on the list from last week is Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The Star Plus show made a re-entry into the list last week after a long time and this week it sustained it’s fifth spot.

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While SNS2’s re-entry last week was noteworthy, this week it is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The Sab TV show is always a rating grabber but has been absent from the Top 5 for a rather long time until now. It not only makes a great re-entry this week but does so fetching an amazing 2.8 points.

3. Imlie

With so much happening, Imlie is the only show apart from SNS2 which has secured it’s spot in the list of Top 5 shows in the past few months. The show is once again on the 3rd spot just like last week and even earlier going on to grab a really good 3.4 points.

2. Anupamaa

A long streak of being on the top has finally ceased as Anupamaa, Star Plus’ number one show has slipped from spot 1 to Spot 2. Having topped the charts for umpteen weeks and setting records constantly, this Star Plus show has finally lost its position of being on top. It grabbed 3.4points and hence is still on the 2nd spot.

1. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

And the show which has shown like a bright diamond this week is none other than Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. There were speculations since weeks that these two shows might swap places and finally it happened. Last week, the show was mighty close to Anupamaa and we suspected if we will see a surprisethis week. It has indeed happened and the Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh-AishwaryaSharma starrer sits handsomely on the top with a fantastic 3.9 points.

Which rise or fall surprised you the most? Leave in your comments below.