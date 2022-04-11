Truckers protest Dublin Live: Traffic chaos expected as protesters aim to stabilize the city

Truckers’ protest puts Dublin in ‘complete lockdown’ for a week

Meeting points have been announced for a trucker protest set to stall Dublin.

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association previously warned there would be a “complete lockdown” across the city during next Monday’s protests.

Truckers say they will come prepared on Monday as the protest could go on for “more than a week” or until their demands are met.

And he claims the demonstration will be “one for the history books” after causing traffic chaos on motorways and city center streets since last November.

Truckers say they are ready to create havoc unless the government does something to fix rising fuel costs.

People are being urged to support local businesses in the area that will be affected by…