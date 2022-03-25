Trudeau criticized in European Parliament over response to Ottawa convoy protests: ‘You are a disgrace for any democracy’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on March 24.canadian press

Several members of the European Parliament used Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Brussels as an opportunity to strongly criticize his handling of the trucker convoy protests in Ottawa.

In a speech in parliament, Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic spoke out against the Trudeau government’s decision to invoke the Emergency Situations Act. “Canada, once a symbol of the modern world, has become a symbol of civil rights violations,” Mr Kolakusic said.

Mr Kolakusic, who is an independent, also attacked Mr Trudeau for freezing the bank accounts of people linked to the protests.

In the past, the Croatian politician has compared the vaccine mandate to the death penalty…