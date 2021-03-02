True Crime: About 300 Nigerian Schoolgirls Kidnapped – TMT Daily

If you followed the true crime case that sparked the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls in 2014, this new title might be familiar to you. More than 300 Nigerian girls were abducted from their boarding school and 273 have been returned safely so far.

According to The washington post, This is the second mass kidnapping of schoolchildren in Nigeria in a week. Kidnapping has been a problem for school children for a long time, but the problem reported by the Nigerian government is getting worse. Let’s dive into these kidnappings and how and why this true crime happens there.

Ransom

The washington post According to a report by financial consulting firm SB Morgan, Nigeria spent more than $ 18 million in ransom payments over the last decade. SB Morgan further indicated that True crime was on the rise In the last five years, a reported $ 18 billion was paid out of $ 11 billion in the previous five years.

the new York Times Report Nigeria is no stranger to true crime and kidnapping-ransom is a growing criminal industry. While the industry began after wealthy Nigerians left, kidnappers have snatched poor citizens and schoolchildren over the last decade.

Due to Nigeria’s economic instability, SB Morgan’s report, called “The Economics of the Kidnap Industry in Nigeria”, said kidnappings were on the rise. “The Boko Haram insurgency marked a decade in 2019 and has over-colored the security environment over the past decade. In the North West and North Central, hostility is increasing due to pastoral conflicts between farmers and shepherds. ”

True crime violence

The report also included an increase in piracy along the southwest coast and an increase in youth gang activities. The SB Morgan report further stated that kidnappings were more deadly in the North, because “where current violence and / or violent violent norms devalued human life, crimes such as kidnapping result in higher mortality.”

Worse, with every supply and demand journey, the report indicated that as It’s a real crime There is an increase, the cost is reduced. Due to the increasing demand for lower prices, hijacking has become more profitable.

“There are now too many incidents for small amounts, but the sheer number of incidents, speaking for democratization of the eunuch industry, means that the kidnapping economy now makes more money”, the report reported.

The report mentions a Kidneap merchant, Hamisu “Wadale” Bala, who has given millions in ransom in addition to the support of animal dons, militias and terrorists in Nigeria. Many have also been mentioned in the report Examples of kidnapping Where the gang kidnap, or “bandits” call them as Nigerian authorities, off with a ton of money.

Alhamdulillah! I am happy to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jambe. It is the scourge of many obstacles laid against our efforts. We all well-meaning Nigerians engage with us to rejoice because our daughters are now safe. pic.twitter.com/YKfHoUuiXP – Dr. Belo Metavel (@ Bellomatawalle1) 2 March, 2021

Government Girls Secondary School

On Friday in the early hours of the morning, Bandits ambushed Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe. When the villagers were alerted at gunpoint in the city, but the girls were caught until police and security forces could reach the scene.

The authorities searched the area, and the Governor of Zamfara, Drs. Bello Matwale released a statement: “I want to assure everyone that we are fully committed to ensuring the speedy rescue of our beloved schoolgirls.”

It was the second abduction in Nigeria in nine days. Last December, Boko Haram, the same military who claimed responsibility for the kidnapping that inspired #BringBackOurGirls in Chocoke, claimed that they had kidnapped more than 300 schoolchildren.

When most of the girls reappeared on Tuesday, Belo Matwale claimed, per Reuters, That he was working with “repentant bandits” to secure the girls’ return. “They are working for us with remorse, and they are working for the government and they are Working for safety”, He said. Allegedly, all the girls were freed without any fatal consequences.

Will it continue

Isa Sanusi, spokesperson for Amnesty International in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, said on the rise in kidnappings: “It is tempting. Ordinary people will give up everything they have To save their families”He added:” The kidnapping of children propagates them around the world, and governments are always ready to save them. “Payment of the ransom is one of the only options.”

Peter Hawkins, a UNICEF representative in Nigeria, said he was happy that the schoolgirls were returned safely, but more should be done to prevent this true crime from occurring.

“While we rejoice at the release of schoolgirls and hope for their families to return safely, we reiterate that the attacks on students and schools are not only scandalous but violate children’s right to education.” It is a right that any society can become ill to violate ”, Hawkins said.