True crime: Can you push someone to their death without knowing? – TMT Daily

If you pay attention to world news or true crime, you’ve probably heard of the railing collapse at El Alto Public University, the capital of La Paz in Bolivia. Taking place at the University’s Financial Science Building, there was a student meeting that was quickly heating up. The melee was taking place, it seemed to be on the verge of a different kind of chaos.

The railing then collapsed, killing many students. You can watch the video below, but take one Issue warning. You will see the moment of collapse, which haunts many students to their death. His body has been blurred by the news, but just be warned.

So what happened?

We do not know exactly why the railing fell. Possibly, we will learn more Investigation in progress. This may be some type of structural failure. Or, it could be a mass of body that was pressing against it and it just snapped. So that a real crime question comes up here: Can you motivate someone to die without knowing? Can people in the crowd be blamed for these deaths?

According to the news outlets, there was a heated student meeting (although other outlets said it was for an assembly). But things were clearly tense in the crowd and people were pushing the railing against each other. According to Sun, You can see one girl pushing the other girl towards the railing before collapsing. Given how seven students are killed and three are injured, you wonder if criminal charges will be filed.

Will anyone be held accountable?

Since the investigation is still going on, we do not know. True crime people like us will tell you that this kind of investigation takes time. People, obviously, want someone to be held accountable. The issue again comes down if it was a failure of the structure or if it was the jostling of bodies that caused it. And, of course, the intention. If a person intends to go to the other shore then changes occur depending on him.

Seeing how people scrambled to try to catch others before they fell over the edge? It seems that this was not the intention. But it also comes to the girl who pushes the other to the edge. According to Bolivian police general commander Jhonny Aguilera Montecino, they would call the woman for questioning. Also, one more thing is bothering us, why were so many students allowed in so many quarters?

Things Have to answer. According to Montecino, the investigation will also include, “Three supervisors will be called in and they will make their statement to cooperate in establishing the causes that inspire the heavy concentration of university students.” We were already informed by the university. “

What can we expect?

Inquiries, investigations, more information as the days pass and the police find out what they know. We do not know the Bolivian legal system enough to speculate on the allegations, if any, that can be filed after the conclusion of the investigation. While one young woman was pushing on the other, it is unclear whether the allegations Can be filed for. If this was the state, if there was sufficient evidence, we infer a manslaughter charge, if so.

It is to say that if the whole thing was criminal to begin with. Sometimes, as many people who are involved in true crime can tell you, the circumstances are just worse. It is difficult to know if this girl was planning to push another to her death, only for one accident. It features an old scenario about a man who jumps down only to be shot as he falls down. Is it suicide or murder? A similar logic can be applied here.

