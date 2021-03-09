True crime has never been more popular, as it is in 2020. Murder on the central coast Viral television continues to dominate the landscape. The popularity of true crime has aroused mainstream interest in true crime fiction quadruples popping up in the news each week.

More often than not, these true crime stories are more stranger than fiction, and back in October, we were almost given a true crime fiction with a level of Shakespearean drama.

Family idiocy

On 6 October, the BBC Reported a crime Which brings the notion of family dysfunction to a new level and has all the sayings of a seriously true crime or limited series.

The BBC, among a multitude of publications including the new York Times And CBC, during a violent argument covered the story of Li Zhao, a West Vancouver man convicted in 2015 for the murder of his wife’s wealthy cousin Gang Yuan.

What argument can you give to such a violent reaction? It is stated that Yuan, being a successful businessman, suggests to Zhao a business proposal that involves marrying Zhao’s only daughter as part of the deal.

According to court documents, Zhao was suggested, it was called incest. Not only were Zhao and Yuan cousins ​​through marriage, but they also lived with Zhao’s family until Yuan’s death.

The two-year-old Yuan was known as a wealthy businessman, Have made millions From ventures occurring in the coal and petroleum industries, and Li Zhao and his family lived in Yuan’s West Vancouver mansion until their argument became fatal on May 5, 2015. Following their argument about Jabo’s daughter Florence (Who is a reality youtube star, btw), Zhao shoots Yuan, but his crimes are not over.

108 pieces

Zhao reported in court documents that he “emptied” after the shooting was complete, but in the meantime Yuan’s body was cut into 108 pieces and put into plastic bags – he is believed to have committed such acts As practiced for, Zhao was a fond hunter.

However, Zhao’s attempts to remove the body were thwarted when he was discovered in an act by his wife and mother-in-law who reported him to the police. This case may seem cut-and-dry, but it is reported that Zhao was Acquitted of murder In early 2020.

Face the music

The court officials felt that Zhao’s actions had arguably gone out of character, and that Zhao’s murder was an isolated incident.

The Supreme Court of British Columbia quoted Justice Terence Shults as stating that Zhao has revealed “genuine remorse” for his actions, which have been removed from unconfirmed nonviolent and kind-hearted character references about Zhao.

In October, Li Zhao was found guilty of murder and sentenced to ten years and six months In jail for his crimes. Although in custody awaiting trial since 2015, he will serve only two years and four months in prison. He must have earned one and a half days for every day spent in custody since 2015.

now what?

With Zhao released in just a few years, one can only wonder what will happen to Gang Yuan’s fate and his wealth. It is reported that Yuan has assets of up to $ 15.5 million, and will be divided among her five surviving children. But how will Zhao pay the rent after the completion of his prison sentence?

It appears that Zhao Yuan will do just fine without assets; His daughter is a YouTube star for her work on the Florence, or “Flo-Z” series Ultra rich asian girls, And with the pretense of wealth, we can only imagine that Zhao has some money left to find a new home after his release.

