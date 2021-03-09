True Crime: Music? Darkest songs written about popular affairs – TMT Daily

If you are a true crime fanatic, you can already watch all the documentaries, movies and TV series based on all the crazy killers and crimes as well as read all the articles, stories and conspiracy theories. However, have you also listened to all the music based on these horrific cases?

Loading...

Believe it or not, some of the most famous songs are inspired by true crime cases, and you might not even know about it. One of your favorite songs may be on this list. Discover the true, scary meanings behind these classic songs.

Loading...

Loading...

“Suffering Little Children” by Smith.

If you’re a fan of Smith, then of course you’re probably sleeping emotionally, still have the tune “Numb Little Children”, but do you know that the song really is Moors is based on murders Performed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the early 60s. During this time, both of these individuals abducted, tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered five children.

Loading...

His corpse was buried by Brady & Hindley at the huge Saddleworth Moor in Northwestern England, and since then, only three of the dead children have been found. Just read the song lyrics openly: “Over the swamp, take me to the swamp / Dig a shallow grave / And I’ll lay me down. “It is a devastating song in the case of a horrifying true crime.

Loading...

Loading...

“Zombie” by Cranberry

“Zombies” is the most popular song from the 90s Irish rock band The Cranberries, and is still the single to this day Remains a famous hit. However, the story is inspired by this masterpiece of a song. Cranberry wrote the single, based on a 1993 bombing by the Irish Miraclean Army in Warrington, England, when two young boys were killed in two bombs placed in the trash can by the IRA.

Loading...

He took the song out of the grief and anger of two innocent children, three-year-old Jonathan Ball and twelve-year-old Tim Parry. The opening song read: “Another head hangs down / the child is taken slowly / and there is such silence due to the violence. “In a 1994 performance, Dolores O’Riord said: The song is our cry against the violence in London, against the war in the north of Ireland. And we want to stop it.

Loading...

Loading...

“Then came the last day of May” by Blue Cult Ster Cult

“Then came the last day of May” is one of This is a famous rock band The most popular songs. You can easily go out and speak with the beautiful instruments of this song, but if you listen deeply about the song, you will hear that the song is not as melodious as it sounds. Blue Oyster Cult was inspired to create this song after hearing about the shooting and killing of college students in a drug deal.

Loading...

The band’s guitarist, Buck Dharma, actually knew one of the students who was a part of this true crime scene and recalled reading the song after reading about the case in a local newspaper in the college town. The situation occurred when three students went to buy huge amounts of marijuana from two drug dealers in Tucson, Arizona, who lured them into the desert and shot them. Two passed but one survived.

Loading...

“Then came the last day of May” finally told the story of how the story remained from beginning to end. The song read in the middle of the song: “It wasn’t until the car suddenly stopped / in the middle of a cold and barren place / And the other boy turned and sped / Three boys bleed, did they Knew there was a trap tha lane for sure, the next time you listen to this song, you will hear the song a little harder.

Loading...