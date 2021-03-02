True Crime: The Mother Who Actually Knew Her Missing Son – TMT Daily

The most heartbreaking cases related to children are reported in the true crime community. It comes mainly to children who are, by and large, innocent. They should keep in mind that they come into the world. When the adults in charge hurt or kill them, it is something important in all of us. Because even if you don’t want children yourself, they are worth protecting.

In a revealing case in Ohio, a mother reported missing her six-year-old child to police, who was arrested hours after the murder. It may be hearing about Lori Wallo or other cases involving true crimes, but you always suspect parents in a case involving missing children. always. So what do we know about this revealing case? Why kill a six year old boy? Here you need to know.

the beginning

Brittany Gosney informs her Six year old son, James Robert Hutchinson, missing on Sunday, February 28, in the Middletown Division of Police, Middletown Division of Ohio. However, hours later, 29-year-old Brittany Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, were arrested. Police believe Gosney attempted to release her child, and killed her when she tried to get back into the car.

According to court records, Gosney tried to release Hutchinson on Friday February 26 at TMT Run Park in Preble County. As no child wants to leave his mother behind, Hutchinson tries to get in the car. However, Gosney released her, and dragged her body “for a distance”.

what happened next?

Gosney waited about thirty minutes before returning to the parking lot, where he found Hutchinson dead with a head injury. She then takes her body back to her home where she and Hamilton slam Hutchinson into the upstairs bedroom. Mind you, she did all this with him Two other children in the car. Her two other children, both in second grade, have since been placed in foster care.

On Saturday, February 27 Sent to a location The complaint has not disclosed that along the Ohio River. They then threw the body of the child into the river. Currently, Hutchinson’s body is not found at the time of writing this article (Tuesday, March 2). Search and rescue teams are currently searching the river for Hutchinson’s body.

Why did he do this?

A lot like Diane Dowse before that, Gossani was going to do for a man. James Hamilton was apparently pressurizing Gossio to “redeem his children”. He drove the three of them to the park with the intention of leaving. Hutchinson, unfortunately, was a tragic victim to it, and his siblings are fortunate to be alive. Hopefully, they are getting the help that they need because no two second graders are okay after that.

At a vigil held for James Hutchinson on Monday evening, his father, Lewis, recalled his son saying, “The whole room can be turned downstairs and he can bring joy to all of them. He was really funny, he was Loved to hug everybody, he was a great kid. “

Brittany Gosney is being held on $ 1 million bail with James Hamilton on $ 100,000 USD. Gossin is accused of murder and both are accused of molesting and abusing evidence of a corpse. Gosney attempts to say that she does not understand her rights due to a learning disability, but police say she understands the right wrong.

–

Since this is a breaking news story, we will keep you updated about any other movement in this heart-wrenching true crime case.

