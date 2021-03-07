True Crime: This is why ghosts need to be in films – TMT Daily

The evil spirits that faith produces on the murky coast of the human world and humans possess can frighten people throughout history. Thus, ghosts and possessions are often a staple in horror films. Although these films have made the phantom a fantasy, people’s demonic possession and belief in the ghost is limited to the cinema screen.

Loading...

Despite the contemporary belief that the exorcism of evil spirits is an ancient ritual that has no place in the modern world, the news is regularly littered with true stories of false crime proving to be wrong Is still a widespread activity. Sometimes, these exorcisms have disastrous consequences, extending them from demonic purification to true crime.

Loading...

In many real-life examples, elaborate and violent processes caused by injury and even death are seemingly performed. Here is a recent shocking true crime from Sri Lanka that exposes the length of violence and brutality that are set to be known in the name of the so-called Ojha God.

Loading...

Loading...

Deadly Ghosts

On 27 February, A. Nine year old girl lost her life In a brutal ruthless ritual after being brutally beaten to expel the alleged evil spirit from his body. He died in Delgowda, a small town located a few miles from the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. According to the BBC, the girl’s mother and the ritual woman have been arrested for their involvement in the case.

Loading...

The girl is believed to have been possessed by an evil spirit, and purportedly malevolent from her body to be ejected, the girl’s parents brought her to a “treatment center” where a self-proclaimed ghost Repeatedly hit the girl. Cane, claiming that it was a way to drive out the evil spirit who captured him.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Some of the girl’s neighbors tried to step in after hearing her crying, but were unable to save her, according to the BBC. According to police spokesperson Ajit Rohana, “The girl’s mother believed in her daughter A demon possessed and took him to the extermination house to perform a ritual to exorcise the soul, ABC News reported.

Loading...

Rohana also said that at the “treatment center” the woman dipped the oiled little girl in oil before killing her with a cane to “drive out her inner demon”. The child reportedly regained consciousness during the procedure and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Soon after the girl’s admission to the hospital, authorities said that she was declared dead.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Investigation

Police have taken two suspects on remand Nine-year-old victim’s mother And according to the Sri Lankan newspaper, the woman who had committed the exorcism Adarsan. The two appeared in court on March 1 to face charges of a true incident of hard crime. Both the women were ordered to be detained till 12 March.

Loading...

Meanwhile, police are further investigating the area as they believe that according to the BBC this is not the first time to attempt to exorcise, causing physical injury or death. Officials are also looking to see if the exorcist, known for advertising demonic casting services, abused someone else.

Loading...

–

Loading...

This is not the first time a poor innocent person has died because they were believed to have a demonic entity. Sadly, the process of ejecting the sinister soul often involves rigorous tactics and routines that can be life-threatening. In fact, history is replete with true crime cases, including ghosts, many of which have inspired books, TV shows, and films.

Loading...

Do you agree that ghosts should be discarded for movies? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Loading...