Trump asks Putin to help remove US President

If the last six years have taught Donald Trump If anything, it’s that he can get away with basically whatever he wants, no matter how abusive, badass, or criminal. foggy golden star family, Great! Tolerating murderous dictators? Cold! Benefit from the presidency? No issue there! Attempt to extort a foreign country for your political gains? Go for it! Constantly defaming a dead prisoner of war? Why not?! Lying about a deadly virus? not a problem! Protesters spray pepper to conduct a photo op, Okay all right! Inciting rebellion? You do it, Queen! So it was clearly with this idea in mind – to the extent that he has ideas in mind – that Trump publicly appealed to. Vladimir Putin, The person who is currently fighting a fierce war in Ukraine, asked for help.