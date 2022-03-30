Amid widespread criticism of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday publicly asked Putin to drop any dirt on the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

Trump, in an interview with just the newsseized on an unsubstantiated claim about Biden receiving big bucks from Elena Baturina, the ex-wife of the late former Moscow mayor, and asked Putin to provide details.

“He gave him $3.5 million, so now I think Putin would know the answer. I think he should release it,” Trump said. “I think we should know that answer.”

Trump was referring to a partisan information Senate report Published just weeks before the 2020 election, which also focused on Biden’s role on the board of…