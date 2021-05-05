LATEST

Trump rails on tech companies after Facebook ruling – POLITICO

Trump also roped in Twitter and Google to his missive, calling them a “total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country.”

Facebook’s oversight board announced Wednesday that Trump’s account ought to stay suspended while knocking the company for its “arbitrary” decision to kick him off the platform indefinitely. Trump was booted from Facebook and other major platforms in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots by his supporters attempting to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Trump’s continued exile from the platform also denies him a powerful donor-cultivation tool to target grassroots conservatives.

Shortly after it was sent to reporters and others via email, Trump’s statement was posted on the blog his team launched on Tuesday as an alternative way to communicate with his followers. However it is limited in scope and is a far cry from a rival platform to Twitter and Facebook.

The statement was the former president’s second of the day, coming after another broadside at “Warmonger” Rep. Liz Cheney that also lumped in Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his own vice president — Mike Pence.

Minutes after his tech-centric message, Trump issued yet another statement condemning Cheney and formally endorsing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to supplant her as the No. 3 House Republican.

