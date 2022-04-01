Trump says Putin should ‘release’ any information about Hunter Biden

Still reeling from his election defeat, Donald Trump has called on Vladimir Putin to release any information about Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

The allegations from Mar-a-Lago continue. In an interview with The Conservative Show just the news Donald Trump has again accused Hunter Biden, who is under investigation in Delaware, over his “tax matters,” of receiving money from the widow of the former Moscow mayor, giving Vladimir Putin any information on the subject. calls to “publish”. : “He gave Bidens two, $3.5 million, that’s a lot of money. He gave him $3.5 million, so I think Putin knows the answer to that question. I think he should publish it.”

Thus he reiterates information taken from a poll of Republican senators published in September 2020, which was interested in …