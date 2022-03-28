Trump’s base on Ukraine shattered

Commerce, Ga. — As former President Donald Trump tries to refine his message about Russia’s war against Ukraine, his base is shattered by America’s engagement in Eastern Europe.

“It’s not our business,” Peggy Bright, 57, said shortly before speaking to an unusually restless and silent crowd here on Saturday night. It is understandable to him, he said, that Russian President Vladimir Putin would like to back down against NATO expansion.

“I’m not Putin’s lover, but if it were here in America, I would expect our president to care for our people, just as I expect him to care for his people,” Bright said. that works in one. Local bookbinding facility. “I understand what Putin is doing.”

Bright’s sentiments echo those of a wing of Trump base as well as former…