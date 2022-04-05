Truth Social looks like a complete bust so far

It’s been over a month – it’s been 41 days, but who’s counting – I’m still not a member of the true social community.

Which, well, what? Especially when you consider that Devin Nunes, a former member of Congress who resigned to run Truth Social’s parent company, said the platform will be “fully operational” by the end of March. which which [checks calendar] has already passed.

Heck, it’s been over a month since Trump’s first tweet “true” from the stage. “Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon,” He posted in mid-February , I’m ready!

And this is only the beginning of the problems that surround Truth Social these days.

on Monday, Reuters reported That the heads of technology and product development for the company had resigned.

CNN also reported that…