Try this simple recipe to make Potato Skin Tacos – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

If you are looking for an easy way to make crispy dishes this summer, then do not look anymore because we are here with the recipe of Potato Skin Taco, so check it out.

Start by over-heating the grill. Then add and prick the potato with the help of a fork and keep it in the microwave for 5-10 minutes until it becomes soft.

Mix with avocado, lemon juice, red onion, and half the oil.

Moving forward, take out the potatoes and cut them into two halves, then take out the meat and place it in a bowl. Use the remaining olive oil to drip on the skin of the potato. Now grill it for 10 minutes to make it crispy.

Now take the potatoes placed in the bowl, and mash them. Add fajita masala, spring onion and coriander stalks.

After the potato skins are crispy, remove them from the grill and then remove the filling and stuff in the potato skins.

Finally, garnish with coriander leaves, onions, sour cream, and serve with the avocado salad you’ve made.

Potato Skin Tacos Recipe

Make super crunchy and delicious potato skin tacos at home with our simple recipe.

Star ratingstar ratingstar ratingstar rating

total time :

30 minutes

preparation time :

15 min

Cooking Time :

15 min

Servings:

6

Cooking level:

Less

Course:

Breakfast

Calories:

175

meal:

other

Author:

Poornima Pandey

material

2 baking potatoes

1 avocado

½ a red onion

1 lemon juice

1 teaspoon oil

75 grams Cheddar

2 tablespoons Fajita Masala Mix

2 spring onions

½ small pack of coriander

Sour me

Instruction

Phase 1

Overheat the grill.

step 2

Cook the potatoes in the microwave for ten minutes and cut them in half.

step 3

Take and mix avocado, lemon juice, red onion and half olive oil.

step 4

Take out the potato meat and transfer them to the grill, letting it cook for 10 minutes.

Step 5

Take meat and mash them with coriander, spring onion, fajita sauce and fill inside the skin after cooking.

Step 6

Garnish with coriander, onion, sour cream and serve with avocado salad.

You may also like

High destination stay

Travel diary

Are you into travel adventures? check out …

Spanish omelette thumb

Recipes and Tips

Master in the art of making Spanish omelette…

Artificial sweeteners tea

Health

Know everything about Artificia here…

Jade comb gua she hair growth benefits

Beauty

Gua Sha or Jade Comb Benefits for Hair, H…

Vintage clothing style tee

Fashion

How to Style Your Old Clothes for Every S…

Creating a colorful eyeliner statement for the bride

Beauty

5 statement-making colors eyeliner for…