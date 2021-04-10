Try this simple recipe to make Potato Skin Tacos – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

If you are looking for an easy way to make crispy dishes this summer, then do not look anymore because we are here with the recipe of Potato Skin Taco, so check it out.
Start by over-heating the grill. Then add and prick the potato with the help of a fork and keep it in the microwave for 5-10 minutes until it becomes soft.
Mix with avocado, lemon juice, red onion, and half the oil.
Moving forward, take out the potatoes and cut them into two halves, then take out the meat and place it in a bowl. Use the remaining olive oil to drip on the skin of the potato. Now grill it for 10 minutes to make it crispy.
Now take the potatoes placed in the bowl, and mash them. Add fajita masala, spring onion and coriander stalks.
After the potato skins are crispy, remove them from the grill and then remove the filling and stuff in the potato skins.
Finally, garnish with coriander leaves, onions, sour cream, and serve with the avocado salad you’ve made.
Potato Skin Tacos Recipe
Make super crunchy and delicious potato skin tacos at home with our simple recipe.
Star ratingstar ratingstar ratingstar rating
total time :
30 minutes
preparation time :
15 min
Cooking Time :
15 min
Servings:
6
Cooking level:
Less
Course:
Breakfast
Calories:
175
meal:
other
Author:
Poornima Pandey
material
2 baking potatoes
1 avocado
½ a red onion
1 lemon juice
1 teaspoon oil
75 grams Cheddar
2 tablespoons Fajita Masala Mix
2 spring onions
½ small pack of coriander
Sour me
Instruction
Phase 1
Overheat the grill.
step 2
Cook the potatoes in the microwave for ten minutes and cut them in half.
step 3
Take and mix avocado, lemon juice, red onion and half olive oil.
step 4
Take out the potato meat and transfer them to the grill, letting it cook for 10 minutes.
Step 5
Take meat and mash them with coriander, spring onion, fajita sauce and fill inside the skin after cooking.
Step 6
Garnish with coriander, onion, sour cream and serve with avocado salad.
