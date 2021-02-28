Trying to buy Spotify: Where did Tom Anderson go wrong with MySpace? – TMT Daily

Let’s travel back to the early 2000s when Instagram was not your priority, and Facebook was just a rumor. MySpace was actually the king of social networks, because they brought people together in a way that was so unique, we were the foundation to use it today.

But, what exactly happened to MySpace? And why didn’t Tom Anderson adopt his company for drastic social changes? let’s take a look.

“started from the bottom”

MySpace was a major success at the time it was launched in 2003. Sean Perkival, former vice president of online marketing at MySpace, told Guardian: “MySpace did not really exist as a company at all. They were part of a marketing company, and this company was doing e-commerce very quickly: They were basically selling junk. ”

Sean Percival told the publication that MySpace started selling products Such as “remote-controlled helicopters” and the amount of shopping through the site became extremely popular. The idea started when they decided to copy the site and attract brands from all over the world and create a friendly network for people.

However, in 2009, Sean Percival joined Tom Anderson’s company in 2005 after MySpace earned $ 580 million in acquisitions by News Corporation.

Explained to percival Guardian: “News Corp is a monster organization, just huge proportions: many billions of dollars, many many users. The time I remembered they said: ‘Hey! We’re not going to interrupt anything. We’ll let it run: You’re special ! ‘And just preserve it and nothing else. “

Despite the news corporation’s statement, Sean Perkival expressed that this was not the case as corporate policies began to creep in very quickly with lawyers and accountants. He explained: “I Want to do something Very basic, and it was like ‘Okay, okay, let’s go through the legal process’. We had forty to fifty lawyers on staff, and we were also spending $ 800,000 a month on outside lawyers. ” Oh, is that so.

Myspace was sinking

As fast as MySpace can be, they quickly Fell under pressure Along with other growing social networks such as Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook. In fact, the former vice president of online marketing explained Guardian His first meeting with MySpace members was strange.

Sean Perkival said: “He was defeated by the corporate bureaucracy, he knew he was about to lose from Facebook. They knew that the end was near. They could smell it. “

Although MySpace gained almost 100 million users every month, they were nothing compared to social giant Facebook with more than 1.39 billion users in 2014. Tom Anderson’s MySpace was disappearing through the rise of smartphones. Facebook rolling updates And upgrades.

MySpace reportedly sucked into the lives of advertisements and became less user-friendly. And the introduction of new features such as MySpace Books soon became uncontrollable despite their continued demand for higher revenues.

Myspace vs spotify

Even though Tom Anderson’s MySpace did not reach the stars, did you know that the company wanted to provide music to its users? According to Guardian Interview, Sean Percival admitted that he wanted to use the location for music when he heard that Facebook is occupying the social stream.

Sean Perkivl confessed: “We never wanted to admit to ourselves that we had lost the social war.” And by moving to music the company’s Life Jacket could use their connection with the music label because they provided music at no charge.

The conversation continued: “You can do this Now on Spotify. . . But it was very unique. It was a very special deal: We paid about $ 10 million per year to get that deal, just to get the deal done, and then we also paid for all the usage. We had something that no one else had. “

“one that got away”

Despite MySpace’s unbelievable deal, he actually tried to buy Spotify, but was strongly rejected as Sean Perkiwulk claimed: “He didn’t need it”, as he had comparisons to other companies such as Apple and Google I had the opportunity to become bigger and better.

Perkivalk concluded: “There are companies that are not social and they never will be. One of them is apple, Google is other: they have failed with Google+. When your culture is engineering-focused, you do not understand social. “

Tom Anderson’s MySpace may have lost to Facebook, but it seems that the company’s biggest regret may be his music opportunity that he did not try to develop himself.

Can you imagine MySpace in 2021 as a huge music platform? Do you think Tom Anderson should have worked hard to save his company? Let us know in the comments below.