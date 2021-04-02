LATEST

“Trying to make Draymond Greeen miss his free throw”: Bam Adebayo reveals how he tried to make the Warriors’ leader miss his free throw shot | The SportsRush

"Trying to make Draymond Greeen miss his free throw": Bam Adebayo reveals how he tried to make the Warriors' leader miss his free throw shot
After Draymond Green converted a tough shot, Miami’s Bam Adebayo tried getting into Green’s head hoping he’d miss the free throw.

On Thursday night, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors were hosted by the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat. It was yet another disappointing outing for the Warriors, who were handed their fifth loss in the last six matches.

Despite Stephen Curry’s bold 36-point and 11-rebound double-double performance, Golden State was outscored 116-109. It was a great game for the Heat who had six players scoring in double-digits, with Jimmy Butler leading the team with his 22 points and 8 assists performance.

Green is one of the toughest psychological players in the league who likes to get into the opposition’s head, by talking trash. Although, late in the 2nd quarter Miami big man Adebayo tried to do a Draymond Green to Draymond Green.

As Green converted a basket, while getting fouled by Duncan Robinson, he started flexing and celebrating. Adebayo, who wanted to get into Green’s head so he missed the free throw, exchanged a few words. Despite all Adebayo’s efforts, Green knocked down the free throw, finishing the three-point play. Bam revealed how it happened:

“I was just trying to get him out of his free-throw routine, just trying to manipulate the game. He made the free throw, though, but if you watch the tape, later on, he was like, ‘Man, I always do that.’ I was like, ‘I was just trying to make you miss the free throw. I don’t really care if you do it or not.’”

Bam Adebayo lauds Draymond Green for the little things he does for his team to win

Even though the Warriors lost another game, Green finished the game with a near triple-double. He had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the 36 minutes he was on the floor.

Postgame, Bam Adebayo revealed the amount of respect he had for Green. He added, how things that Draymond does, doesn’t really show up in the stat sheet but helps the team win. The 6-foot-9 center said:

“He’s one of those dudes. Once you get him going, and he starts talking, it doesn’t stop, so I got great respect for that man. He does all the little things that help you win that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet or until you watch the film. Sometimes you got to realize you’re going back and forth with a three-time champ.”

Despite Green and Curry’s leadership, the team has found themselves to be in a tough position. Currently, they are 10th in the Western Conference, with a 23-25 record.

To avoid sitting out of the playoffs for their second consecutive time, the team will have to push for more wins. Each and every player on the squad will have to showcase their best performance.

