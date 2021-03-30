Trying to stream ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’? Here’s where to look for leaks – Film Daily

One of the most anticipated pandemic releases is Godzilla vs. Kong, which finally comes out tomorrow. The film, which is the thirty-sixth release in the Godzilla franchise, depicts an epic showdown between Godzilla and King Kong. Looking to stream it online? Here’s where to watch — and where to look for sneaky leaks.

Where can you watch?

As part of their deal with Warner Bros., HBO Max will be picking up Godzilla vs. Kong to stream exclusively. So if you want a sure-fire way to watch the new film, signing up for the streaming service is your best bet. Of course, if you want to see the film for free, you could swim in the murky waters of piracy, but that method takes a lot of digging and tech know-how – unless you want your computer to pick up viruses on your voyage.

How do you sign up for HBO Max if you don’t already have an account? The process is pretty simple. A subscription costs $14.99 a month, which isn’t bad for all the titles you get access to. New exciting titles include Zack Snyder’s epic directors cut of Justice League, the crazy new QAnon doc, Into the Storm, and older classics like Inception, Speed, and the Rocky series.

Once you’re signed up, you can stream Godzilla vs. Kong in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, on any of your devices! And, no, you don’t need to pay an extra fee to get access to the new film. It’s available as soon as you get your subscription to HBO Max!

What is ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ about?

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.”

“But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans – instigated by unseen forces – is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla (2014). The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Production on ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Godzilla vs. Kong was officially announced in October of 2015, when Legendary, the film’s production company, discussed their plans for an exciting new Godzilla and King Kong cinematic university. From there, a writers room was assembled in March of 2017, and shooting started in November 0f 2018, taking place in Hawaii, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong faced a number of release setbacks. The film was slated to be released in November of 2020, but was pushed back until March 24th, 2021. So far, it has grossed $123.1 million worldwide, which makes it the fourth highest-grossing film of the year so far. The film has also received generally positive reviews.

What’s next for director Adam Wingard?

After some major success with Godzilla vs. Kong, director Adam Wingard is on a hot streak. Recently, he announced he’s slated to direct ThunderCats, which will be a film based on the animated TV show of the same title, which follows a bunch of cat-like aliens who inhabit a dying planet called Thundera.

The project, so far, is in development with Rideback’s Dan Lin, and Vertigo’s Roy Lee. The first iteration of the script is by David Coggeshall. The final product of the film will be a mix of CGI & animation.