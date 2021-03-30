ENTERTAINMENT

Trying to stream ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’? Here’s where to look for leaks – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Trying to stream 'Godzilla vs. Kong'? Here's where to look for leaks – Film Daily

One of the most anticipated pandemic releases is Godzilla vs. Kong, which finally comes out tomorrow. The film, which is the thirty-sixth release in the Godzilla franchise, depicts an epic showdown between Godzilla and King Kong. Looking to stream it online? Here’s where to watch — and where to look for sneaky leaks.

Contents hide
1 Where can you watch?
2 What is ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ about?
3 Production on ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’
4 What’s next for director Adam Wingard?

Where can you watch?

As part of their deal with Warner Bros., HBO Max will be picking up Godzilla vs. Kong to stream exclusively. So if you want a sure-fire way to watch the new film, signing up for the streaming service is your best bet. Of course, if you want to see the film for free, you could swim in the murky waters of piracy, but that method takes a lot of digging and tech know-how – unless you want your computer to pick up viruses on your voyage.

How do you sign up for HBO Max if you don’t already have an account? The process is pretty simple. A subscription costs $14.99 a month, which isn’t bad for all the titles you get access to. New exciting titles include Zack Snyder’s epic directors cut of Justice League, the crazy new QAnon doc, Into the Storm, and older classics like Inception, Speed, and the Rocky series.

Once you’re signed up, you can stream Godzilla vs. Kong in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, on any of your devices! And, no, you don’t need to pay an extra fee to get access to the new film. It’s available as soon as you get your subscription to HBO Max!

What is ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ about?

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.”

“But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans – instigated by unseen forces – is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla (2014). The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Production on ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Godzilla vs. Kong was officially announced in October of 2015, when Legendary, the film’s production company, discussed their plans for an exciting new Godzilla and King Kong cinematic university. From there, a writers room was assembled in March of 2017, and shooting started in November 0f 2018, taking place in Hawaii, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong faced a number of release setbacks. The film was slated to be released in November of 2020, but was pushed back until March 24th, 2021. So far, it has grossed $123.1 million worldwide, which makes it the fourth highest-grossing film of the year so far. The film has also received generally positive reviews.

What’s next for director Adam Wingard?

After some major success with Godzilla vs. Kong, director Adam Wingard is on a hot streak. Recently, he announced he’s slated to direct ThunderCats, which will be a film based on the animated TV show of the same title, which follows a bunch of cat-like aliens who inhabit a dying planet called Thundera.

The project, so far, is in development with Rideback’s Dan Lin, and Vertigo’s Roy Lee. The first iteration of the script is by David Coggeshall. The final product of the film will be a mix of CGI & animation.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
385
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
352
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
347
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
345
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
296
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
287
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top