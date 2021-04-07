LATEST

TS ICET 2021: Registration for Admission to MBA and MCA Courses Begins, Exam Details Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
TS ICET 2021: Registration for Admission to MBA and MCA Courses Begins, Exam Details Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews
TS ICET 2021: Registration for Admission to MBA and MCA Courses Begins, Exam Details Here

TS ICET 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)- 2021 has been commenced today, April 07, 2021. The Kakatiya University, Warangal is conducting the entrance examination on behalf of the TSCHE.

All eligible and interested candidates can fill the online application form for TS ICET 2021 available on the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can fill the online application form without paying late fee till June 15. The Integrated Common Entrance Test-2021 for Admission to MBA and MCA courses will be held on 19th August (Thursday) & 20th August (Friday).

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed information brochure, important dates, application fees and eligibility criteria before filling the online application form.

TS ICET 2021 Important Dates

Events

Dates
Start date to submit the application form April 07, 2021
Last date to submit the application form without late fee June 15, 2021(Thursday)
Last date to submit the application form with late fee of Rs 250 June 30, 2021(Wednesday)
Last date to submit the application form with late fee of Rs 500 July 15, 2021(Thursday)
Last date to submit the application form with late fee of Rs 1000 August 11, 2021(Wednesday)

TS ICET Admit card 2021 Release date

To be Notified Soon

TS ICET 2020 Entrance Test Date

19th August (Thursday) & 20th August (Friday)

TS ICET 2021 Application Fee

Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking and TSOnline / APOnline Centers. Submission of Online Application Form without Late fee is;

For UR/OBC Candidates – Rs.650/-
For SC/ST/Differently Abled Candidates – Rs.450/-

Official Website: icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2021 – How to Register?

Step 1 – Visit the official website of the TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration link”
Step 3 – A new page will open, read the detailed instructions carefully before applying
Step 4 – On the registration page, enter all the necessary information required
Step 5 – Now login again and upload scanned copies of all the required documents
Step 6 – Pay the counselling fees after uploading the documents
Step 7 – Submit the applications and take a print for further reference

Highlights

– The application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)- 2021 has been commenced today, April 07, 2021.
– The Kakatiya University, Warangal is conducting the entrance examination on behalf of the TSCHE.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
721
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
720
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
716
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
711
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
695
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
665
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
606
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
577
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
575
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top