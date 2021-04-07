TS ICET 2021: Registration for Admission to MBA and MCA Courses Begins, Exam Details Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

TS ICET 2021

The application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)- 2021 has been commenced today, April 07, 2021. The Kakatiya University, Warangal is conducting the entrance examination on behalf of the TSCHE.

All eligible and interested candidates can fill the online application form for TS ICET 2021 available on the official website of TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates can fill the online application form without paying late fee till June 15. The Integrated Common Entrance Test-2021 for Admission to MBA and MCA courses will be held on 19th August (Thursday) & 20th August (Friday).

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed information brochure, important dates, application fees and eligibility criteria before filling the online application form.

TS ICET 2021 Important Dates



Events Dates Start date to submit the application form April 07, 2021 Last date to submit the application form without late fee June 15, 2021(Thursday) Last date to submit the application form with late fee of Rs 250 June 30, 2021(Wednesday) Last date to submit the application form with late fee of Rs 500 July 15, 2021(Thursday) Last date to submit the application form with late fee of Rs 1000 August 11, 2021(Wednesday) TS ICET Admit card 2021 Release date To be Notified Soon TS ICET 2020 Entrance Test Date 19th August (Thursday) & 20th August (Friday)

TS ICET 2021 Application Fee

Payment can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking and TSOnline / APOnline Centers. Submission of Online Application Form without Late fee is;

For UR/OBC Candidates – Rs.650/-

For SC/ST/Differently Abled Candidates – Rs.450/-

Official Website: icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2021 – How to Register?

Step 1 – Visit the official website of the TSCHE at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Registration link”

Step 3 – A new page will open, read the detailed instructions carefully before applying

Step 4 – On the registration page, enter all the necessary information required

Step 5 – Now login again and upload scanned copies of all the required documents

Step 6 – Pay the counselling fees after uploading the documents

Step 7 – Submit the applications and take a print for further reference

