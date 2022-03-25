TS TET 2022 Live Updates: Telangana TET registration begins March 26

How to apply for TS TET 2022

Visit the official site of TS TET at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Your name has been registered.

Now login to the account through registration details and fill the application form.

Enter the details in the application form- name, date of birth, email id, mobile number, qualification etc.

Upload the scanned copies of relevant certificates and photograph.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download Confirmation…