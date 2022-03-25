TS TET 2022 notification released; registrations to begin from March 26

The School Education Department of Telangana State Government has released the official notification for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). Eligible and Interested candidates can appear in the Test O. can apply online forn official website tstat.cgg.gov.in From 26 March. The last date for submission of application form is April 12, 2022.

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to become teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in the state of Telangana for appearing in the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022).