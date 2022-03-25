TS TET 2022 to be held on June 12, notification on March 25

Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has invited applications from candidates for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (TS-TET 2022).

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through official website – http://tstet.cgg.gov.in/. Candidates can submit their application online from March 26, 2022. The last date to apply online is April 12, 2022.

TS TET 2022 notification has been released today online on the official website.

