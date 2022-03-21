ttml share price today on flight Tata group company made 1 lakh rupees in a year to 10 lakhs – Business News India

Tata Teleservices Ltd., a Tata Group company that pauped its investors about 15 days ago. (TTML) stock has a bright color of buying. In just 9 sessions, TTML shares have given profits of around Rs 44 per share. On March 8, this stock had come down to Rs 93.40 and today it is at Rs 137.95 on NSE with upper circuit. It has given 903.27% return in one year. A year ago, whoever would have invested one lakh rupees in it, his one lakh 10 lakh would have become 3000 rupees. Because a year ago its price was Rs 13.75.

The stock is trading continuously along the upper circuit for the last 9 sessions after falling from Rs 290.15 to Rs 93.40. Let us tell you that the shares of TTML were constantly pauping the investors. Its buyers were not being found and today no one is ready to sell. On Monday too, the share of TTML reached Rs 137.95 with an upper circuit of 5 per cent. Its 52 week low is Rs 10.45.



The stock of this telecom company has given sloppy returns in the last 9 days. If we talk about the last 6 months, then it has given a profit of Rs 94.25 i.e. a return of 253.70 percent on every share. Here in the last 1 month due to continuous upper circuit, this stock has compensated for the loss to its investors. Now on the edge with 0.44 percent. If we talk about this year, then it has jumped 903.27% percent so far. However, whoever has put money in it a year ago, he is now in a profit of 903.27%. The share price of TTML as on 22 March 2021 was Rs 13.75 and today is Rs 137.90.

Tell Tata Teleservices Ltd. (TTML)’s decision to convert interest related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, the stock fell sharply. After this the company canceled its decision, then the stock jumped for a few days, but after the news of the company having a net loss of Rs 302 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021, it started getting lower circuit every day. There was a loss of 298 crores in the year-ago quarter. Let us tell you that on January 11, the stock of TTML closed at its all-time high of Rs 290.15.



What does TTML do?



TTML is a subsidiary of Tata Teleservices. This company is the market leader in its segment. The company provides voice, data services. There are many big names in the list of the company’s customers. According to market experts, last month the company has started smart internet based service for companies. It is getting tremendous response, as companies are getting cloud based security services with fast internet and optimized control. Its biggest feature is cloud based security, so that the data can be kept safe. Businesses that are running on a digital basis will get a lot of help from this lease line. In this, security from all types of cyber frauds has been in-built, along with fast internet facility is being provided.



(Disclaimer: The performance information provided here is not just investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks and please consult your advisor before investing.)